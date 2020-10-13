Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – The Education Ministry will embark on a crash programme to normalize the national academic calendar in a bid to recover the seven months learners have lost during the Covid-19 break.

In the new plan, all students will be expected to move to the next class in June 2021, meaning that the 2020 syllabus will have to be covered from the time they reopen school to April 2021.

On the other hand, the CS George Magoha-led Ministry plans to fit the 2021 school calendar in seven months that is from May to December 2021.

To accomplish this, students will be expected to start classes early and leave later than usual.

Additionally, there will be a possibility of learners having classes on Saturday.

The students would also have their holidays reduced to one or two weeks.

In December, for example, they would only close for a period of one week.

Contrary to the normal school calendar where learners were going for half term breaks during the first and second terms, this may not be a reality in the new calendar.

Speaking yesterday after grade four, class eight and form four students resumed learning, Magoha asked teachers to continue with the syllabus from where they left off in March as well as embrace the crash programme.

“We are confident that they will work on a crash programme to cover the lost months,” Magoha stated.

