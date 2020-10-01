Thursday October 1, 2020 – Details have emerged about how Deputy President William Ruto was treated like a terrorist when he went to visit President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House last Friday.

According to sources, Ruto decided to drive himself to State House without any formal booking or invitation from either Uhuru or the Chief of Staff, after his numerous calls to the house on the hill were either ignored or went unanswered.

Sources revealed that upon arriving at State House, Ruto requested to see the President, but State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua told him that Uhuru was busy in a meeting and could not see him.

He further asked the DP to leave State House at once, promising to pass the message to the President who will return his calls and see him later.

This did not amuse Ruto who later left State House a very bitter man.

It is believed that the event at State House on Friday is what led Ruto to skip Uhuru’s Covid-19 event at KICC on Monday.

The organisers of the event did not expect the DP to miss it and had actually reserved his seat next to the President’s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST