Monday, October 5, 2020 – It is two months since formerChurchill Show comedian, George Maina Njoroge alias Njoro, checked into rehab after battling depression for months.

Well, the lanky funny-man is responding well to therapy and will soon be back at doing what he does best – making people laugh.

This is according to comedian Zeddy, who has been keeping tabs on Njoro’s progress.

In a post on social media, Zeddy also encouraged people battling depression that seeking help has never been a sign of weakness.

She wrote:

“It’s been almost two months since Njoro decided to seek help for his mental health issues.

“I am glad to share the good news that his recovery journey has been successful and I am looking forward to see the Njoro I knew before things went south.

“Her mom and family members visited him on his birthday and they shared with me the good news of how positive Njoro’s transformation has made them happy and proud.

“I look forward to the day he shall be discharged from the rehab and re-unite with his loved ones and hopefully see him back on screen doing what he does best.

“In life it’s ok not to be okay and seeking help is not a sign of weakness. #Depression #Letstalk #funguarohonazeddy #mentalhealth #artofsharing”

Njoro announced in August that he was going into Rehab for 3 months and revealed that he had been battling depression that nearly drove him to commit suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST