Position: Secretary/ Receptionist
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- Diploma in Business Administration and/or secretarial
- At least 3 years working experience from a reputable and busy office
- Work experience in a medical background will be highly considered.
- good typing skills
- preference given to those with some administration background and a sense of responsibility (and very HONEST)!
- Good inter-personal skills
How to apply
Prospective applicants are required to send their detailed updated curriculum vitae with contact details and educational certificates to hr@pathcarekenya.com by 06th November 2020