Position: Secretary/ Receptionist

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration and/or secretarial

At least 3 years working experience from a reputable and busy office

Work experience in a medical background will be highly considered.

good typing skills

preference given to those with some administration background and a sense of responsibility (and very HONEST)!

Good inter-personal skills

How to apply

Prospective applicants are required to send their detailed updated curriculum vitae with contact details and educational certificates to hr@pathcarekenya.com by 06th November 2020