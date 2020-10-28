Position: Secretary/ Receptionist

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Business Administration and/or secretarial
  • At least 3 years working experience from a reputable and busy office
  • Work experience in a medical background will be highly considered.
  • good typing skills
  • preference given to those with some administration background and a sense of responsibility (and very HONEST)!
  • Good inter-personal skills

How to apply

Prospective applicants are required to send their detailed updated curriculum vitae with contact details and educational certificates to hr@pathcarekenya.com by 06th November 2020

