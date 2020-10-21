Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – The Covid-19 crisis in the country is getting worse by the day ever since schools reopened partially on October 12, with teachers and students being the victims.

In Mombasa, two institutions, the Star of the Sea High School and Tononoka High School, were shut down after teachers in the schools tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, an estimated 15 teachers from both schools have allegedly tested positive for the virus.

Four of the teachers are from Star of the Sea High School among them, a senior teacher and three of her colleagues while 11 are from Tononoka High school.

It remains unclear whether students have undergone any tests.

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo confirmed that the schools had been closed for two weeks to allow fumigation to take place.

“This is to inform you that all school operations have been temporarily suspended with effect from today, Monday, October 19 to allow fumigation.”

“The school normal operations will resume on Monday, November 2,” reads a notice from the school.

In Nandi County, the County Health Executive Ruth Koech confirmed a case at Kabote SDA Secondary school in Nandi Hills and indicated that that the patient had since been taken to an isolation centre.

Last week, the Ministry of Health announced that it would embark on random testing of Covid-19 in schools.

