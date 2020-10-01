Thursday October 1, 2020 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reviewed the timeline for the recruitment of teachers and also issued a reporting date for the new teachers.

The commission detailed that new teachers will report to schools on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The new reporting date for the teachers was set despite the Ministry not issuing a general date for reopening of schools.

This was after President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to reopen schools on October 19 as per the recommendations of CS George Magoha’s team.

The recruitment process commenced on Tuesday, September 1, after TSC issued an advert with teachers directed to apply online.

TSC believes that the recruitment of 11,000 teachers to public schools will enable the setting up of more classes to tackle congestion.

Teachers are expected to discuss the implementation of education strategies on the resumption of teaching and learning.

The Kenyan DAIY POST