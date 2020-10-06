Tuesday, 06 October 2020 – Sarah Kabu, the wife to Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, has revealed how she struggled to get her first child.

Speaking in an interview on YouTtube with Hadassa, the founder of Waiting Wombs Trust, Sarah narrated how she faced endless questions when she travelled upcountry with her husband for lacking a child.

“Tulikuwa tunaenda ushago (up country) unaskia mtu amewauliza watoto mmewacha wapi? Si ata mtoto! watoto! Am like you have never heard the news tumepata mtoto so how do you start asking” she quipped.

The rich businesswoman, who co-owns a tour and travel company with her husband, revealed that she visited almost every hospital in Nairobi looking for help until doctors found out that her infertility was caused by fibroids.

“I had one big fibroid nyuma ya uterus then in it, kulikuwa natudogo tuingi” she opened up.

Sarah said that the issue of infertility is something that should be discussed because many men and women are facing stigma and suffering in silence.

Luckily, she was able to overcome infertility and she is now a loving mother of two kids.

