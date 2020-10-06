Tuesday, 06 October 2020 – Celebrated Kikuyu singer, Samidoh, has cleared the air on claims that he is behind Karen Nyamu’s pregnancy.

The controversial Jubilee politician, who contested for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat in 2017 and lost, is heavily pregnant with a second child.

A popular local blog carried an exclusive story linking Samidoh to the pregnancy but he trashed the rumours.

Samidoh says that he is happily married to one wife and he is not planning to marry another one due to the tough economic times.

He said that Karen Nyamu is just a friend and a fan of his music.

“I have a wife with children and I do not intend to get another one with the current economy. I have not been dating her, she has just been my big fan for a long time.” Samidoh said.

He further denied reports that he attended Karen Nyamu’s baby shower last weekend.

Samidoh said that he was not in Nairobi when the youthful politician hosted a baby shower.

He said that he cut ties with Karen Nyamu after he realized that their friendship would destroy his family.

The cool and reserved singer added that he has not spoken with Karen Nyamu for three months.

“I am surprised by the whole story, they claim I even attended her baby shower na sikua ata Nairobi.I have not even met her for over three months after I cut ties with her since I realised our friendship would affect my family”Samidoh said.

Here are photos of Karen Nyamu’s baby shower.

