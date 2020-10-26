Monday, October 26, 2020 – Tononoka High School in Mombasa is mourning the death of its principal, who died from Covid-19 related complications.

Mohammed Khamis died after testing positive for the virus.

The news of his death was broached by the deputy principal of the school.

Tononoka and the Star of the Sea High School were shut down on Wednesday 15th after teachers reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Tononoka alone, recorded 11 cases including the deceased principal.

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo confirmed that the schools had been closed for two weeks to allow for fumigation.

“This is to inform you that all school operations have been temporarily suspended with effect from today, Monday, October 19 to allow fumigation.”

“The school normal operations will resume on Monday, November 2,” reads a notice from the school.

But as things stand, schools may not be reopening any time soon after CS George Magoha suspended the planned reopening due to rising Covid-19 cases.

