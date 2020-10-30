Friday, October 30, 2020 – The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has sounded an alarm after a second high school teacher succumbed to Covid-19 at a Nakuru hospital.

Leah Chelagat Kulei, a teacher from Olmarai Secondary School in Mogotio, succumbed after she complained of breathing difficulties just days after the Tononoka Principal passed on.

KUPPET has since raised an alarm after the two deaths, urging the Government to shut down schools.

“My concern is to the government, how many teachers should lose their lives?”

“How many teachers should be confirmed coronavirus positive so that the Government can respond?

“My main concern is; does the Government have any concern for the teacher?”

“I’m urging the Government in the strongest terms possible to know that our lives are at stake,” a KUPPET official in Baringo county stated.

A teacher from Kabarnet High School Japhet Kirui reiterated the official’s words saying that the situation in his school was worse after several teachers and students contracted the disease.

Japhet has since urged the Government to shut down schools saying that the Government was gambling with teachers’ lives.

“We are telling the Government, kindly take our lives seriously, aside from the BBI politics, take the lives of Kenyans seriously.”

“Let you not be that CS to go down in history as one who took a generation of a whole country down because of recklessness and carelessness,” the principal stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST