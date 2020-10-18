Sunday, 18 October 2020 – Garissa Town Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, is mourning after the death of his elder brother.

Duale’s brother’s untimely death was announced by renowned social media influencer, Asmali, on his Twitter page.

Asmali revealed that Duale’s brother died in a road accident at a notorious black spot in Garissa.

“Shocked to receive the sad news of the death of Mzee Dubow Barre Duale, elder brother of Hon Aden Duale, following a road accident earlier this morning. May Allah grant him Jannah and his family patience at this difficult moment” Asmali wrote on Twitter.

“The road between Bangal and Garissa has claimed so many lives! So many. Something must be done about it” he added.

The former majority leader lost his mother, who was 90 years old, about two months ago.

She died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital where she was flown from Garissa after her health deteriorated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST