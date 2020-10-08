Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Revered communication consultant and former ANC Secretary-General, Barrack Muluka, has defended his decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto, saying he could not decline the opportunity to work with the man who is second in command.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Muluka said his educational background and experience could come in handy for the DP.

“When the person who occupies the second-highest office in the land considers that I’m meritorious of working with him and for him, it would be an exercise in self-delusion to say that I will not work for the person,” Muluka said, adding that not many people would get the opportunity to work with a sitting deputy president.

Muluka has previously worked with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ODM leader Raila Odinga before joining ANC.

Muluka dramatically resigned as ANC Secretary-General in August, saying that he had completed all the responsibilities and tasks assigned to him.

In a statement to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, the communications consultant added that he needed to decongest the space around the former Deputy Prime Minister.

“I doubt I could add more value to what I have done so far, moreover it is fitting that the space around you should be decongested, this will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership,” the statement read in part.

ANC had earmarked former Kibra parliamentary aspirant, Eliud Owalo, to replace Muluka.

However, Owalo also resigned from the party a day later and both have now joined Ruto’s campaign team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST