Friday, October 9, 2020 – The planned tour of Mathioya Constituency by Deputy President William Ruto, now hangs in the balance after MP Peter Kihara, canceled the planned event at the last minute, for fear of chaos like the ones witnessed at Kenol in Murang’a.

According to Kihara, he decided to cancel Ruto’s planned event which had been scheduled for the 16th of this month, after learning that Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was mobilizing youths to humiliate him before the DP over his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ruto was scheduled to visit Mathioya for a fundraiser and a political rally.

This comes even as pro-Uhuru supporters, led by Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, vowed to attend Ruto’s functions to stop his supporters from causing violence.

“We are not going to entertain coming here and causing chaos that kill our children,” Iria stated.

