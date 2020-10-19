Monday, October 19, 2020 – A popular Jubilee Party MP has alleged a plan by police to arrest and accuse him of planning to disrupt Mashujaa Day celebrations in Gusii Stadium on Tuesday.

Through his Facebook page on Monday, South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro, claimed he is being hunted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Serious Crimes Unit for trying to disrupt an event to be presided by the Head of state.

Osoro, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said his arrest has already been ordered and he was among the group labelled “unwanted guests”.

“I hear I am being hunted by cops on ‘orders from above’ over an imagined plan to ‘storm’ Gusii Stadium on Tuesday with people they call unwanted guests intending to disrupt a state function,” Osoro said.

Osoro said some senior state officers from Gusiiland are using the event to flex their muscles and intimidate leaders who hold different views and subscribe to a different school of thought.

“Anyway, your plan is, get me in tonight and have me spend three nights in the cells as you ‘think of charges’ to frame against me on Wednesday (being that the next court date is then). Bora mashujaa iishe Osoro akiwa ndani (as long as Mashujaa Day ends when Osoro is in custody) to make some senior government official feel powerful,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST