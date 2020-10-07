Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters have inaugurated their movement in Luo Nyanza, a move expected to stir political rivalry in the region.

Ruto’s pointsmen completed the commissioning of their ‘hustler movement’ political outfit in Nyanza region, considered to be ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political backyard, yesterday.

Commissioning of the movement saw the identification of coordinators at county, constituency, and ward levels in Kisumu, Shaya, Homa Bay, and Migori counties.

The DP’s team completed the inauguration with Homa Bay County yesterday, an event which was presided over by the ‘hustler movement’ coordinator in Nyanza Eliud Owalo, and the coordinator in charge of Homa Bay County, Everest Okambo.

This comes barely a few days after a similar activity took place in Siaya, Kisumu, and Migori counties.

Members of the hustler movement are expected to embark on campaigns for popularising Ruto in his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 General election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST