Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to resist forces pushing for a contested process in determining the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking yesterday, Kuria noted that the country was still struggling economically following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and don’t need another headache in the name of BBI.

He said the BBI process is costly and Kenyans cannot afford it now.

At the same time, he asked the president to bring all the players on board including those with dissenting views in order to reach a consensus.

“There are people from all sides who are hell-bent to have a contested process and my position, my very humble position from the deepest of my heart is that this country cannot afford a contested BBI process…”

“My appeal is to call upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to refuse an invitation for a contested BBI process, I know he is under pressure from some people who are saying wacha katambe (let it play out),” said the MP.

