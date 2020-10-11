Saturday, October 11, 2020 – A Kisii legislator aligned with Deputy President William Ruto, has dumped the DP and declared his unwavering support for Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose ditched Ruto’s camp barely two days after the DP’s meeting was disrupted by the police in Nyamira.

Mose announced the defection from Tanga Tanga, at an event held by the CS at Makairo, West Mugirango.

The MP allegedly apologised to the CS for being part of the legislators who organized the chaotic meeting in Nyamira County.

South Mugirango, MP Sylvanus Osoro, distanced himself from the Matiang’i event after reports alleged that he too had decamped.

“Those reports are fake.”

“I have not decamped from Ruto’s wing.”

“I am his foot soldier in Kisii and its neighboring regions.”

“Hon Mose also has not shifted his allegiance.”

“We love and support the CS as a brother and one of our own.”

“He is neither a politician nor a Presidential candidate and no one has apologised to him over anything,” Osoro defended.

He added that Ruto will face off with ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022 and the DP will clinch the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST