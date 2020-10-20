Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa has alleged a plan to heckle Deputy President William Ruto during Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held at Gusii Stadium on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Kimani said Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, are planning to use National Youth Service (NYS) recruits to heckle the second in command.

Ichungwa said the two-state officers have advised the NYS to dress in civilian clothes and heckle Ruto when making his speech.

The Tanga Tanga MP also said Matiang’i and Kibicho are also the senior government officers who are funding hate campaigns in Mt Kenya region.

“Besides the village hate campaign meetings they are funding in Mt Kenya? Ati Mr. Ibu has mobilised how many NYS boys in civilian areas to heckle in Kisii? Why not buy masks for class 4, 8 & form four? Kweli #HusterNation inawauma. @WilliamsRuto Press on the conversation is changing,” Ichungwa wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST