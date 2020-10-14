Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Aisha Jumwa’s political career may be over after the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved murder charges against her.

The outspoken MP, who is also an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is linked to a fatal shooting after chaos erupted during campaigns in Ganda Ward, Kilifi County, in 2019.

According to highly placed sources, the ODPP in Mombasa possessed compelling evidence to charge her with murder.

“They murdered somebody.”

“The Mombasa office has approved and is going to charge her.”

“The gun was the bodyguard’s and if I am not wrong she was there.”

“The investigations point to that.”

“She has her day in court, she can go and prove her innocence then,” the source revealed.

It was believed at the time that Aisha stormed a venue where a meeting was being held and in the scuffle that ensued, the ODM agent got shot and died.

The meeting was convened for ODM agents to strategise on how they would conduct the mini-poll.

In her response over the incident, Jumwa pointed her finger towards ODM Party claiming that it had played a role in the death of the agent.

In 2020, her woes would pile up after she got arrested in connection with another scandal in which Ksh57 million of CDF money was misappropriated.

