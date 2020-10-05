Monday, October 5, 2020 – Members of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Alice Wahome (Kandara) are in deep trouble over the deadly chaos that erupted at Kenol, Murang’ a County yesterday.

This is after IG Hillary Mutyambai issued an arrest order for the two lawmakers who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly mobilizing goons who caused mayhem at Kenol, Murang’a County.

He further revealed that the motor vehicles, which were hired to ferry the goons, be tracked and detained to assist in ongoing investigations.

“Kenol, thank you for your love.”

“The power of guns and teargas will always be defeated by people power,” Ndindi Nyoro tweeted moments after the arrest order was issued.

The Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke youth clashed at Kenol on the Thika-Murang’a highway on Sunday morning, ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit.

Initially, IG Mutyambai had issued a statement promising to arrest any individuals identified as having contributed to the mayhem.

The scuffle in Murang’a started when a group of rowdy youth blocked the highway at Kenol, and started engaging their ‘political’ rivals in running battles.

Several vehicles were damaged, as the main highway to Nyeri remained impassable for several hours.

DP Ruto was scheduled to preside over a fundraising event in Kenol, at the AIPCA Church, hosted by local MP Alice Wahome.

He went on to condemn the police officers after they reportedly lobbed teargas at worshippers inside the church, and reiterated that the church was a sacred place.

