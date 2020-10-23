Friday, October 23, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto will not be touring Western Kenya to empower the youth as planned.

This is after the police failed to approve the DP’s Western tour that was slated for Sunday, October 25.

Confusion has now rocked the planned visit as Ruto was expected to preside over church functions in Mumias and Matungu constituencies.

Ruto was expected to fundraise for St Leo Catholic Parish at Shianda in Mumias East sub-county and Our Lady of Assumption Indangalasia Parish in Matungu.

Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua, however, claimed that he is yet to receive applications for the two functions.

“I travelled to Nairobi and I am not aware of any intention to host the Deputy President in Kakamega.”

“Maybe they will notify me when I return,” he noted.

Our Lady of Assumption priest Humphrey Makokha revealed that he is yet to get a response from the police after applying for the permit.

This becomes the second time that police have failed to issue an approval of the two fundraisers with the first coming on Sunday, October 11.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) from both Shianda in Mumias East and Koyonzo in Matungu cited multiple security and health concerns for blocking the meeting.

The police also directed that no church services will be held in the two churches after failing to issue a permit for the DP’s visit.

This comes after the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) laid out rules and regulations pertaining to public meetings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST