Thursday October 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has told off his critics who accused him of failing to execute his duties as the principal assistant to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This follows Ruto’s move to abscond a State event to address Covid19 progress which was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing women leaders at his Karen home yesterday, Ruto stated that at no point had he failed to discharge his duties as Deputy President.

He noted that he has always respectfully carried out any duties and responsibility assigned to him by Uhuru.

“No work has been given to me and I failed to execute,” stated Ruto.

Ruto’s critics led by Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, who is also the chair of the Budget Committee in Parliament, had vowed to cut the DP’s funds by a huge margin for disrespecting Uhuru by not showing up at the Covid-19 conference which was held at KICC on Monday.

