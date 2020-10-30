Friday, October 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on leaders to reach consensus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) instead of dividing Kenyans further through a referendum.

Speaking in Kangema Constituency on Friday, Ruto said the issues raised in the report will unite Kenyans if they are passed through a countrywide consensus.

“All the issues raised in the BBI can be passed if we settle and discuss together and walk together, not dividing Kenyans through a referendum,” Ruto said.

He scoffed at several leaders, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who he accused of politicizing the BBI with the aim of looting public coffers.

“There are people who do not want us to walk together, they want us to get to a yes or no contest so that they can steal public money, if they want politics, tell them to wait for 2022 and while at it, tell them to be ready,” Ruto said.

According to Ruto, the only way to unite Kenyans is to have a national constitution consensus, arguing that Kenyans will be more divided if the country is polarized by BBI politics.

At the same time, he drummed up support for the hustler nation, saying a nationwide conversation that will involve the haves and the have nots will be held.

“We will talk about the Prime Minister position, but we will also talk about the hustlers because everyone is important in this country,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST