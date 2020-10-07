Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Two Nairobi-based youths have gone underground after their photos emerged in Kenol area of Murang’a County, during the Sunday skirmishes that left two people dead.

The two ringleaders of the group that travelled from Nairobi to cause the chaos in the Murang’a function presided over by Deputy President William Ruto, are known to do dirty work for politicians in the opposition.

According to sources, the goons, who live in Nairobi’s Kibera, were hired by Ruto to cause mayhem in Murang’a.

The goons were ferried early morning from Kibera to Murang’a with clear marching orders to wreak havoc.

The two have been spotted in several rallies presided over by Ruto, among them the Kisii rally which ended badly with goons taking over.

It now remains to be seen how Ruto will get out this as security agents pursue the goons in order to bring them to justice for causing the death of 2 innocent people in Murang’a.

The Kenyan DAILY POST