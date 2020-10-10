Saturday, October 10, 2020 – An event Deputy President William Ruto was scheduled to preside over in the weekend has been cancelled.

In a letter addressed to the St. Leo Catholic Church Shiana, Police Commander (OCS) Christopher Wesonga, stated that the meeting would not be allowed to happen.

The church had requested approval to hold the Harambee in accordance with the directives that were stipulated by the National Security Advisory Committee.

The OCS cited concerns such as the Covid-19 public health instructions and directives as well as security threats.

“Take note that there will be no holy mass involving all the 10 sub parishes under the Bumini Sub Parish which is ideally the entire Mumias East Constituency area of Jurisdiction at St Leo Catholic Church Shianda on October 11, 2020 and there should be no form of gathering around the church,” the letter stated.

The news of the cancellation has rattled the DP’s camp which has termed the move as unfair.

“We have sunk so low as a nation it’s unbelievable, why stop a church gathering because of William Ruto?”

“Looks like we are unofficially a police state,” Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST