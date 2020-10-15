Thursday, October 15, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have dismissed efforts to reconcile the President with his wayward Deputy, William Ruto.

This came just a day after reports indicated that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were having secret meetings in a bid to bolster reconciliation talks.

Led by Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe and nominated MP Maina Kamanda, they stated that the talks should be regarded as propaganda.

“The President is busy serving the nation and those claiming that there is a planned truce are talking to themselves,” Murathe stated.

On his part, Kamanda noted that the DP and his allies were desperate and allegedly advocating for truce talks in a bid to slow down the President’s support for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“We are telling them that we cannot be distracted.”

“With the way Ruto is disrespecting the President, who wants to associate with him?” Kamanda posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST