Friday October 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was today humbled during the Cabinet retreat at the KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta County.

This is after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i was accorded the responsibility and the respect to receive President Uhuru Kenyatta in the presence of Ruto.

According to photos shared by State House, the president arrived in a Kenya Airforce helicopter and was received by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i instead of Deputy President William Ruto as protocol dictates.

Uhuru then greeted DP Ruto who was waiting a meter away as the CS followed closely behind.

According to a former Presidential Escort Officer, the convention has it that the Head of State should be received by the senior most member of the welcoming party, in this case Ruto.

“The DP should have been the one to welcome the President but you know the circumstances they are in and Matiang’i was given priority,” the former GSU officer stated.

Members of the National Security Advisory Committee, (Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho) were also part of the team that welcomed the president.

In 2019, through Executive Order No 1 of 2019, President Kenyatta delegated powers to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, making him a supper CS.

With that, the CS was handed an expansive responsibility to chair and coordinate Government development programmes and projects.

The announcement drew mixed reactions with some of Ruto allies stating that it was a move to undermine the DP.

