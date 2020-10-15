Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has termed those who ordered the cancellation of his three rallies as fools, in a hard-hitting speech delivered at Sironga Grounds in Nyamira County.

In his speech, the DP was visibly angry after three of his rallies were cancelled by police on grounds that they were susceptible to violence at the time.

The police, on orders from above, ordered the cancellation of Ruto events in Nyamira, Murang’a and Kakamega, citing security concerns.

“These policemen have no problem.”

“The problem is the people who live in the ivory tower who don’t know the problem that some people are going through.”

“Those who are trying to stop my tour to Kisii are fools.”

“Such people are tribalists,” he told the crowd.

Ruto also took a jibe at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) explaining that it did not address the needs of the common citizens.

He claimed that BBI leaned more towards benefiting established individuals, citing the introduction of the Prime Minister post.

“They are telling us to keep politicking on matters of Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, but we want to talk about issues affecting boda boda and vegetable vendors.

“They want to start at the top, but we are demanding we begin with issues affecting citizens,” he added.

The DP defended his tough talk explaining that well established middle class was in a position to advance itself once the State empowers the lower class.

