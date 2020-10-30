Friday, October 30, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to hold talks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to iron out their differences.

Ruto’s camp agreed to the meeting after the DP met Mt Kenya elders led by Kenyatta’s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, on Tuesday.

Kung’u, who is the patron of the National Council of Elders, was accompanied by Chairman Phares Rutere and the Nationhood Sector Principal Administrative Secretary Michael Ndung’u.

Speaking yesterday at a burial function, the DP hinted at meeting the two leaders but reiterated his stance on the nation holding an open dialogue.

“I want to ask leaders across Kenya not to engage in the divisive debate even if we go to the referendum.”

“It is possible we have a win-win referendum.”

“There is no gain in dividing the country,” Ruto stated.

