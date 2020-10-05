Monday, October 5, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee after the party started plans to evict him from the party.

Addressing a large crowd at Kenol in Murang’a after attending a fundraiser at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), Ruto appeared to hit out at Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, who on Friday revealed plans to kick the DP out of Jubilee.

“I was here with Uhuru Kenyatta campaigning for the Jubilee Government, there are people calling me names now but were not here when the President was asking for votes.”

“They think that we are stupid, they have met at Pangani and say they want to evict me from Jubilee, are they the ones supposed to be in Jubilee or I am the one?” asked Ruto.

Nonetheless, he stated that he will support President Uhuru Kenyatta as he completes the two years left in his term.

