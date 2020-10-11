Sunday October 11, 2020 – The directives issued by the National Security Advisory Council requiring that any large gatherings be approved by Police Commanders have dealt Deputy President William Ruto a severe blow.

The stringent rules saw Ruto’s planned events in Western cancelled over what police cited as security concerns and Covid-19 safety measures.

However, his campaign team is upbeat that Ruto will find a way to circumvent the strict rules because he is smart.

“I don’t see him stopping to engage on issues of social economic aspirations of the people.”

“There is a feeling of being constrained, but trust me he will find a way of continuing the conversation,” stated Korir Sing’oei, who is the head of Ruto’s campaign strategy.

Strategy meetings which have been held at Ruto’s Karen home have come up with proposals on his next course of action.

Tactical impromptu visits to market places, weddings, and funerals could give Ruto the benefit of using the element of surprise and the police will not even be aware to stop him like they did in Nyamira and Western.

Ruto is also said to be planning to challenge the Public Order Act in court through his proxies.

This option is expected to be explored in depth at a scheduled meeting on Wednesday, October 14, at his Karen home.

An injunction from the court would enable the DP to revert to his rallies while the determination of the case is tied up in Kenya’s judicial processes.

A member of Ruto’s camp is said to have suggested that they take on the so-called system and eventually leave Jubilee Party.

On Monday, October 12, Ruto is expected to host a delegation from Nyanza and his allies are waiting to see whether the function will attract heavy police presence.

They expressed confidence that police would hesitate to mount a blockade at his Karen home where the event will take place because even Raila Odinga also held similar meeting with over 500 Kikuyu elders at his home in Bondo yesterday and there were no police to stop him.

