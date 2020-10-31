Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has told off ODM leader Raila Odinga over the budget on the planned referendum on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Murang’a County, the DP lashed out at the former Prime Minister for his suggestion that the exercise should not cost more the Ksh2 billion.

This is even as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission tipped the looming BBI referendum to cost a whopping Sh14 billion.

“Leave IEBC alone because even the previous referendum when he was Prime Minister it cost us about Ksh10 billion with 12 million voters.”

“How do you then expect to spend Ksh2 billion on a referendum with 19 million voters?” he posed.

DP Ruto stated that Odinga was fighting the commission and was intent on being pronounced as the winner.

He further suggested a consensus as a money-saving intervention in place of a contested national referendum.

“If they (Uhuru and RAILA) are really genuine about saving money, then we should all iron out issues of contention especially those touching on the ordinary person, and avoid a referendum,” he added.

Odinga, in a statement on Thursday, October 29, called for a complete overhaul of the commission over their recommendation of a Ksh14 billion budget to carry out the BBI referendum.

He claimed that elections in Kenya had proved to be a cash-cow which the commissioners allegedly used to enrich themselves.

IEBC, in response, termed Odinga’s claims as unfortunate, low on objectivity and lacking understanding of the conduct of elections

The Kenyan DAILY POST