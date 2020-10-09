Friday, October 9, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler narrative, saying the DP is not among Kenya’s liberators as he was with Moi’s YK92 by the time they were fighting to liberate Kenyans from Kanu’s tyrannical rule.

Speaking in Kitengela yesterday while attending a Women’s League meeting, Raila criticized Ruto’s donation of wheelbarrows to youths even as he called on Kenyans to focus on a collective fight against corruption.

He warned churches and mosques against being used as avenues to cleanse the proceeds of corruption by allowing some donations.

“Corruption must end.”

“We know those who continue to misuse public funds.”

“Our churches and mosques should not allow themselves to be used to cleanse corruption and blood money,” said Raila.

“When we were championing for the second liberation, they were blocking reforms.”

“We know them.”

“The much-needed reforms to end to tribalism, divisive elections and ensure the economy is growing cannot be brought by hypocrites.”

“While countries such as South Korea are now in the league of developed countries, Kenya is still competing with some of the most corrupt countries in the world.”

“We have more eaters than chefs as far as the making of the national cake is concerned,” he stated.

Ruto has maintained he will not stop supporting religious organisations and will continue with his youth empowerment activities despite the criticism that has greeted his philanthropic activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST