Thursday October 1, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again visited Jubilee headquarters in Pangani.

According to sources, Ruto was holed up at the Jubilee headquarters holding a secret meeting with the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Ruto, who was soon followed by his Tanga Tanga loyalists, was the first person to arrive at the Pangani offices for the said deliberation.

Several journalists were locked outside the Jubilee Party headquarters during the meeting.

Although the nature of the meeting was not immediately established, sources revealed that it was a follow up meeting to last week’s meeting.

Speaking to the media, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi revealed that Ruto had been invited to the Jubilee headquarters by Tuju.

During last week’s meeting, Ruto was forced to accept President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to pull Jubilee out of the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

The President vowed to support his handshake friend, Raila Odinga’s ODM candidate.

Ruto later addressed the media stating that he had agreed with Uhuru’s decision, but endorsed an independent candidate a day later.

The Kenyan DAILY POT