Monday, October 26, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has declared he is vying for the presidency come 2022.

Speaking in Butere over the weekend, Raila stated that he is ready to lead the third liberation to liberate Kenyans from poverty, corruption and marginalization.

He took a stab at his political enemies, led by Deputy President William Ruto, who are urging him to retire from active politics due to his advanced age, saying they will be in for a rude shock.

The former PM revealed how God refused to answer Ruto’s prayer for him to die while he was undergoing life-saving surgery.

According to him, Ruto and other enemies celebrated that it was the end of the road for him, but by God’s grace, he came out of surgery renewed, better and stronger.

“They expected that I would come back in a wheelchair.”

“They were wrong. Today, I am much better, stronger and prepared to lead the country’s third liberation,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST