Friday, October 30, 2020 – Renowned social media analyst and human rights crusader, Robert Alai, has concurred with sentiments made by former Gatanga MP , David Murathe, who accused Deputy President William Ruto of radicalising Mt Kenya youth.

Murathe, who was having an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, claimed the DP is reviving the infamous Mungiki gang in Central Kenya through his “hustler narrative”

“We feel that the Deputy President is on a radicalisation mission in Mt Kenya and we are cautioning our people,” Murathe said.

“We used to have Mungiki in the Central region… Now when you bring this narrative of the ‘haves and haves not’, that was the Mungiki philosophy…” Murathe added.

Alai has agreed with Murathe accusing the DP of building an economic Mungiki in Mt Kenya region.

The blogger said Ruto is weaponizing young people in Central Kenya and said it is a ticking time bomb that will eventually explode.

“DP Ruto is building an economic Mungiki in Central Kenya. The economic version of Mungiki is to arm-twist Uhuru to have Ruto replace him. The weaponizing of young people in Central Kenya is a ticking time-bomb,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

