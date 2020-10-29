Thursday, October 29, 2020 – The Ministry of Education has ruled out any possibility of closing schools for Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

This was revealed by Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang’ while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Education.

This comes even as more than 35 schools countrywide had reported cases so far.

According to Kipsang’, the rising Covid-19 cases will not stop the education calendar.

“We are not about to close schools unless advised by the Ministry of Health, but we are putting our heads together to work out modalities of reopening other classes,” Kipsang told MPs.

He admitted that the ministry’s biggest headache would be achieving social distancing in public schools when all students resume learning.

He explained that schools would need to double the current infrastructure to adhere to the Ministry of Health directives.

Across the country, 17 students and 33 teachers have so far tested positive for Covid-19 since schools reopened.

The Ministry of Health is also conducting targeted testing in Maranda High School after a student tested positive for the virus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST