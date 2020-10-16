Friday, 16 October 2020 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, has caused a stir after he fired shots at top Kenyan artists.

Ringtone posted a photo chilling in his palatial Runda home and bragged that he is the richest musician in Kenya.

The Pamela hit-maker bragged that while he lives in the leafy suburbs of Runda, his fellow artists are struggling with life in rentals while others like Bahati and Willy Paul are servicing mortgages.

Ringtone didn’t spare blogger Xtian Dela and Edgar Obare in his controversial post.

The singer said that Xtian Dela lives in a 1 bedroom house while Edgar Obare serves ‘tea’ to his followers in a bedsitter.

Ringtone further claimed that popular comedian Dj Shiti is homeless.

“Bahati– Loan House, Willy Paul-Loan House, Khaligraph -Rental House, Nyash-Rental Apartment, Sauti Sol-Rental Mansion, Otile-Rental Bungalow, Ethic-Rental SQ, Okwonkwo-Unknown in Nyeri, Xtian Dela– I Bedroom, Edgar Obare– Bedsitter, Sailors– I Bedroom.” He posted on his Instagram page.

