Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly hired six campaign strategists who are based in Juja, Kiambu County.

According to ODM’s Communication Director, Philip Etale, the six strategists, who are all white, were earlier based at the IMAX building in Westlands, but they have since moved to Juja.

Etale said the violence being witnessed in Deputy President William Ruto’s meetings and political rallies, are stage-managed to attract sympathy votes from Kenyans.

“The six wazungus based at some apartment in Juja where they have been for the last one month after moving from IMAX building in Parklands are misleading William. Kenya has come of age. We won’t go to war again. Let them eat the big money but will not plunge the country into the abyss,” Etale wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

On Sunday, two people died and several were injured when chaos broke out in Kenol, Murang’a where youths clashed ahead of Ruto’s visit.

Last month, similar violence was witnessed in Kisii on a day Ruto was set to hold a meeting with the youth, to popularise his ‘hustler movement’, which critics see as early campaigns, having fallen out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022 when his second and final term ends.

