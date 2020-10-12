Monday, October 12, 2020 – National Intelligence Service (NIS) has finalised its findings on the cause of Murang’a County chaos that left two people dead and scores injured last weekend.

The incident happened after two political gangs clashed ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to a church at Kenol.

Murang’a Women Representative, Sabina Chege and Murang’a Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria’s Personal assistant, Alex Mbote, are said to be the politicians who planned the deadly mayhem.

According to the report, Mbote was allegedly tasked by Chege to mobilise youths to disrupt the DP’s function.

Mbote planned the attack at a hotel in Thika Town where he met about 30 men, referred to as unit leaders, whom he had mobilised to execute the chaos.

“Mr Mbote, who was the ringleader, tasked each member to mobilise 10 youths for the task ahead. They took lunch and some drinks and Mr. Mbote paid via pay bill number over Sh15, 000,” the report reads.

Later, Mbote called Chege, who instructed that they meet at a club within Murang’a County.

The woman rep was with other politicians from the county, according to the report.

At the meeting, Mbote demanded Sh3 million from the lawmakers but they negotiated and settled on Sh1.5 million. He drove to another club where he met another politician who gave him the cash.

On that Sunday, Mbote is said to have hired a taxi, the one he had used the day before, to Thika town where he met the 30 unit leaders – each at different times. He gave them cash for logistics and down payments.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome, got wind of Chege and Mbote’s plan and they mobilised Kenol residents who gave the hired goons a dog’s beating when they arrived at the town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST