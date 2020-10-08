Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Reverend Timothy Njoya, a retired minister of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend his handshake to Deputy President William Ruto, to stop the country from burning to ashes in 2022.

Taking to his Twitter page on Wednesday, Dr. Njoya begged Uhuru to take heed to his counsel and extend the Olive Branch to Ruto, saying it was wrong for the Head of State to show favoritism to ODM party leader Raila Odinga and leave out William Ruto.

Njoya said that Uhuru’s dalliance with Raila alone will force Ruto to rebel leading to political turmoil in the country in 2022.

The controversial cleric also told the president to either make his deputy, William Ruto, part of the handshake, or terminate the one he has with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I humbly beg President Uhuru Kenyatta to heed to my counsel: You have two sons, if you show favoritism to one natural instinct shall make the other to rebel and your family shall burn. Hence, please hand-shake Ruto or hand-unshake Raila to save Kenya from burning” he stated.

