Position: Research Officer

Reference Number: RO-HERU -51020

Employment Type: Full time

Category: Research Health Economics

Job Grade: 7.01

Job description

The research officer will be responsible for 1) Supporting a body of work focused on examining healthcare priority setting in Kenya the broader East African region, 2) Support institutionalization of health technology assessment in Kenya and the East African region, 3) Conduct health technology assessments in collaboration with government

The primary responsibility will be to coordinate and support a body of work focused on the costing and economic evaluation of healthcare interventions.

Responsibilities

For the Health Economics Research Unit (HERU) to:

Develop research proposals for ethics and scientific review

Lead the implementation of studies once ethics review has been obtained

Lead the analysis and write-up of study findings

Support HERU policy engagement initiatives

Develop grant applications for funding

And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics, economics or a health-related subject

A masters in health Economics

Experience and skills in health technology assessments (including skills in costing, and cost-effectiveness analysis of healthcare interventions including using modelling approaches such as decision tree and markov models, budget impact analysis, and evidence synthesis).

Experience and skills in econometrics and its application to the economics of health systems such as equity and efficiency analysis

Strong quantitative data analysis skills using R and Stata as a minimum

Excellent organisational and communication skills

Good writing skills

Good presentation skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills a meticulous approach to documentation (including word processing and spreadsheet skills)

Team working and ability to work in a multi-cultural environment

Ability to work with limited supervision and meet deadlines

How to apply

Click here to apply

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

The application closing date is 20TH OCTOBER 2020

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is an equal opportunity employer. Direct or indirect canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. KWTRP does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).