Position: Monitoring, Evaluation and Impact/ Research Officer

Job Type: Fixed Term Contract Full Time

Location : Nairobi.

Job Field: Education, Data analysis and Management

Job description

Reporting to the Principal Institutional Research Officer within the Division of University Advancement, the job holder will be responsible for providing technical support on Monitoring, Evaluation and Impact for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at USIU-Africa. The role will also include Scholar data management and period report preparation.

Responsibilities

Coordinate the Monitoring and Evaluation function of the Scholars Program at USIU-Africa to ensure impact and quality of delivery, in close collaboration with other university stakeholders;

Develop a monitoring & evaluation framework and systems for tracking and reporting program results and impact;

Collaborate closely with Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program stakeholders to ensure effective collection, tracking and management of Scholar data, including entry into the Scholars Program MIS and analysis where required;

Ensure consent and confidentiality processes are in place for managing all sensitive data;

Undertake and/or commission periodic Scholars Program reviews and evaluations;

Coordinate and where possible undertake research such as, but not limited, to tracer studies, case studies, institutional strengthening and satisfaction surveys to inform the decisions and the strategic direction of the Scholars Program;

Coordinate with USIU-Africa’s internal stakeholders to promote awareness about the Program;

Deliver and champion capacity building and learning strategies and skills amongst the Scholars Program staff and other internal stakeholders who interact directly with the program;

Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Master’s Degree in education, social sciences or other relevant field, from an accredited university;

Specialization in monitoring, evaluation, data management or research;

At least five (5) years of progressive experience in monitoring and evaluation, data management or research in a reputable organization.

Excellent analytical, research and data collection methodology skills.

Strong knowledge of monitoring and evaluation methodology, data quality assurance, analysis and reporting.

Understanding of statistical data management methods.

Experience working with statistical computer software packages such as Excel is required while SAS, SPSS, Power BI, and other software will be an asset.

Demonstrated skills in measuring the qualitative and qualitative outcomes of program activities and tracking implementation progress.

Superior written, verbal and organizational skills.

Ability and experience producing technical and analytical reports that effectively communicate program results and impact.

Team player with excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.

Ability to make quick and smart judgments in recommending alternative solutions within changed ground scenarios.

Strong adherence to ethical practice and data privacy.

Strong intercultural and interpersonal skills.

Good understanding of various partners’ requirements.

Goal oriented, with ability to work under pressure, independently and with limited supervision.

Ability to travel within project areas as required.

How to apply

Interested applicants must provide a cover letter current CV and Certificates, to the following address jobs@usiu.ac.ke Att:Director of Administration by Friday, October 23 2020 .Please Indicatethe position you are applying foron the subject Line of the email address.