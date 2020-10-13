Position: Policy Research Assistants

Location: Nairobi

Number of posts: 1

Job Description

Reporting to the Manager, Research & Advocacy, FKE seeks to recruit a short-term Policy Research Assistants who will assist in assigned Policy Research assignments.

Responsibilities

•Carry out Policy Research on Employment, labour Relations and social policy matters

•Monitoring policy issues in the fields of Employment, Labour Relations and social policy

•Assist in drafting of policy briefs and positions

•Assist in the design of research instruments and methodologies

•Assist in Preparation of survey plans and collection of data

•Support in data analysis and reports preparation

•Assists in monitoring study progress including updating timelines, tracking data quality and enrolment

•Carrying out research surveys

•Bills, policies and motions tracking

•Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

•A Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics, Public Policy or a related Social Science

•2 years proven work experience in research or public policy analysis

•Certificate/ Training in Research methods

•Strong analytical and inference skills

•Strong communication oral and writing skills

•Excellent organizational skills

•Ability to adhere to research study guidelines and protocols

•Proficiency in computers

•A fast learner with a positive attitude

•Ability to uphold confidentiality and security of data gathered

•Statistical and data analysis skills using data analysis programs will be an added advantage

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their application (indicating current and expected salary), and CV with 3 professional referees through: Recruitment@fke-Kenya.org indicating the job title and reference number on the subject line to reach us not later than October 22, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

FKE is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Manager, Human Resources & Administration

Federation of Kenya Employers

Waajiri House, Argwings Kodhek Rd, Milimani

P.O. Box 48311-00100

Nairobi