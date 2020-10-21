Position: Research Assistant
Reporting To: Research Officer
Location: Gembe Ward Homabay County
Responsibilities
- Identify, recruit and administer informed consent to eligible
- Schedule and conduct in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with study participants – community members, health service providers and opinion
- Transcribe and translate audio files and submit typed transcripts including interview summary notes to the study research officer in a timely
- Maintain strict confidentiality of sensitive research
- Ensure that data quality assurance procedures outlined in the study SOPs/guidelines are adhered to
- Participate in planning meetings and scheduled conference calls with study leadership
- Perform any other related duties that may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Degree in Social Sciences, Social work or community health from a recognized
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in conducting qualitative research data collection with primary care givers, health service providers and key community members and opinion
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in conducting survey data collection
- Experience in transcription and translation of interview audio
- Ability to speak, understand and translate Dholuo
- Ability to work independently, in a timely manner and under minimum supervision
- Ability to maintain project schedules and work extra hours as may be required
- Possession of a valid certificate in human subjects’ protection
- High proficiency with Microsoft applications (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
- Previous experience working with a public health research
- Residence of Homa Bay County will be
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications, copies of Certificates and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to s clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 31, 2020
Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.
LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer