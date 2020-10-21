Position: Research Assistant

Reporting To: Research Officer

Location: Gembe Ward Homabay County

Responsibilities

Identify, recruit and administer informed consent to eligible

Schedule and conduct in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with study participants – community members, health service providers and opinion

Transcribe and translate audio files and submit typed transcripts including interview summary notes to the study research officer in a timely

Maintain strict confidentiality of sensitive research

Ensure that data quality assurance procedures outlined in the study SOPs/guidelines are adhered to

Participate in planning meetings and scheduled conference calls with study leadership

Perform any other related duties that may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Degree in Social Sciences, Social work or community health from a recognized

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in conducting qualitative research data collection with primary care givers, health service providers and key community members and opinion

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in conducting survey data collection

Experience in transcription and translation of interview audio

Ability to speak, understand and translate Dholuo

Ability to work independently, in a timely manner and under minimum supervision

Ability to maintain project schedules and work extra hours as may be required

Possession of a valid certificate in human subjects’ protection

High proficiency with Microsoft applications (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Previous experience working with a public health research

Residence of Homa Bay County will be

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications, copies of Certificates and CV along with contacts of three referees, Salary history and expectations to s clearly indicating the position applied for and reference number. Applications should reach us NOT later than October 31, 2020

Note: Only short listed applicants will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer