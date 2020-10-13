Job Description

Reporting to the Manager, Legal Services, FKE seeks to recruit a short-term Legal Research Assistant who will assist in Bills Tracking.





Key Responsibilities

•Track the legislative calendars at the Executive level, National Assembly, Senate and County levels to identify all upcoming matters on Employment and Labour Relations

•Provide reports and summaries on upcoming Employment and Labour Relations matters

•Conduct legal research and prepare internal briefings on matters relating to labour laws and social policy

•Provide support in drafting of memorandums

•Track the status of various bills and maintain an updated tracker report

•Provide research support in other Employment, Legal, Policy matters within the Federation

•Draft correspondence

•Provide support to legal and Industrial Relations Department as requested

•Maintain up to date records on bills, memorandums and other policy matters

•Perform other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

•A Bachelor’s degree in Law

•Post graduate Diploma in Law will be an added advantage

•2-years work experience as a Legal Research Assistant

Preferred Skills

Key Skills ,Competencies and Attributes

•Research skills

•Legal drafting skills

•Computer proficiency

•Analytical skills

•Interests and passion in Employment and Labour Relations matters

