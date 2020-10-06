Closing date: October 16, 2020

Social and Behavior change assessment (SBC) in Isiolo and Marsabit Counties in Kenya

USAID Nawiri is seeking a Research Assistant with experience in quantitative and qualitative research particularly in desk study and other qualitative research skills to assist in both technical and programmatic review of a two phase Nawiri Social and Behavior Change (SBC) Analysis.

The Research Assistant will support the SBC desk study and related formative field research in Isiolo and Marsabit counties, in order to contribute to the refinement of NAWIRI’s theory of Change (ToC) and the design of key Nawiri project intervention to address acute malnutrition in Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

Period of performance: October 26 – December 15, 2020

Level of effort: approximately 40 days or about 50% FTE; LOE will vary by month.

The main objective of the Social and Behavior Change (SBC) analysis is to:

Identify the most critical behaviors to change at different levels of the socio-ecological model, to address persistent acute malnutrition in Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

Identify the key actors, their roles and opportunities to change these critical behaviors in Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

Map pathways to change for those priority behaviors, including identification of factors impeding or motivating their practice

Identify feasible social/community-oriented interventions (i.e. social change) that can be tested and iterated to complement the facilitators and mitigate the barriers, by creating community environments conducive to sustainable positive behavioral change.

Recommendations generated from the SBC assessment will inform further development Nawiri Phase I activities as fitting, and the design of Phase II, as part of our wider collaborative learning and design/CLA approach.

Key Tasks of the Research Assistant:

Under the guidance of the SBC Advisor, the SBC Research Assistant will assist in:

Identifying and gathering key resource materials for the desk review, especially those from Kenya’s ASAL contexts and similar areas/ programs with a comprehensive bibliography.

Mapping correlations between social and behavior change and acute malnutrition knowledge /information gaps in target counties.

Building behavior profiles for nutrition-specific behaviors, both nutrition specific and nutrition-sensitive actions within the Agriculture, WASH, child spacing, Energy and health sectors that support the uptake or strengthen the impact of the nutrition-specific behaviors.

Identifying research gaps to inform design of formative assessment study tools and field plan.

Pre-testing of study tools and assist in logistics planning for training of research assistants

Logistical support in data storage and archiving for both primary and secondary data collected

Preparation of dissemination materials as well.

Any other relevant tasks as assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications:

Must be a Kenyan citizen, currently based in Kenya and available for the duration of the assignment.

Master’s degree Sociology, Anthropology, Public Health or any other relevant social sciences

Demonstrated expertise and experience in conducting desk reviews and implementing evidence-based social and behavior change strategies.

Skills in designing and development of research tools

Experience in qualitative research methods, preferably in the East Africa and/ or pastoralist contexts and proven experience in SBC research/studies

In-depth knowledge and experience of participatory research approaches and tools.

Ability to work in a dynamic team with colleagues of different backgrounds, to develop and implement new ideas

Willingness to travel to the field and community levels as required.

Proficiency in Microsoft office suite and reference and research management tools such as Zotero and Mendeley.

Nutrition / dietary research or program experience is a plus**

Residents of Isiolo and Marsabit county are preferred

Knowledge of any one of the local county languages is a plus

Reporting of the Research Assistant

The SBC Research Assistant reports to Nawiri SBC Advisor and has key working relations with Nawiri GYSD Lead and Nawiri County Teams.

How to Apply

To apply please send CV and cover letter to manoff@manoffgroup.com with “SBC Research Assistant” in the subject line by October, 16th 2020. No inquires please. Due to an anticipated large number of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The Manoff Group, Inc. (TMG) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity, ancestry, sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, disability, marital status, or status as a veteran. TMG complies with all applicable laws.