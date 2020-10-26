Closing date: November 6, 2020

JOB PURPOSE

WISH2ACTION is seeking to recruit a Research Assistant Intern within its Evidence and Learning Team to support the data documentation, archiving and sharing for project data. The purpose of this internship is not only to support the Evidence and Learning Team on the activities surrounding client exit interviews (CEIs) that will be conducted across 17 IPPF countries, but also to provide the intern with valuable knowledge and experiences that assist in their educational and career aspirations. The Research intern will work closely with the WISH2ACTION Technical Lead/M&E, Technical Lead/Data Systems and Data Analysts to ensure the integration of programme data with IPPF institutional requirements.

KEY TASKS

Document project data sets according to the Organization’s guidelines on data documentation, archiving and sharing

Support the upload of project data to data portal

Provide support on research projects, including literature reviews, formatting tables etc.

Participate in the development and review of research tools for the CEIs;

Participate in the pre-testing of data collection platforms;

Participate in technical writing;

Review and support the development of technical reports, briefs, presentations, and communications materials;

Collaborate with staff as an active member of the Evidence and Learning Team; and

Other duties to support the Evidence and Learning Team

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Competencies

• Creativity in problem solving

• Discretion in handling confidential information.

• Supportive of a woman’s right to choose and to have access to safe abortion services

Education

Bachelor’s Degree (or working towards a Master’s) in Statistics, Public Health, Epidemiology or Social Sciences.

Work Experience

• Experience using data publishing software is highly desirable; and

• Proficiency in basic computer applications and electronic data capture methods in data entry/data collection e.g. SurveyCTO/SurveyToGo or similar applications is highly desirable.

4) Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a desk review and/or an assessment exercise which may be followed by competency-based interview.

5) Personal Attributes

• Subscribe to IPPF’s Mission, Vision, and Values

• Embrace working in a multicultural environment

• Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality

• Focus on continuous improved results/performance

• Proficiency in technologies, such as MS office suites

• Flexibility and willingness to work outside normal working hours

How to Apply

For more details on the job description and on how to apply please visit https://www.ippfar.org/jobs

IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.

Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disabilities, people living with HIV and minorities.