Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Education PS Belio Kipsang, has fervently opposed plans to have teachers and students undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing, when schools reopen.

Speaking yesterday while leading celebrations on Teachers’ Day in Nairobi, Kipsang argued that the process would be expensive as the Government would be forced to avail testing kits for over 17 million individuals.

“We need over 17 million testing kits.”

“We have over 15 million pupils in primary schools, 160,000 in teachers training colleges and technical institutions, and over 400,000 teachers.”

“It will be impossible to take all of them through physical testing,” Kipsang stated.

He added that the government would resort to using thermo-guns only to test for temperatures of teachers and students.

On June 23, Education CS George Magoha had hinted at forcing teachers to undergo coronavirus tests. However, the government’s ability to conduct mass testing was also questioned.

The Council of Governors further heaped pressure on the CS to have nursery students undergo mandatory tests.

This comes even as the looters of Covid-19 billions are still sitting pretty in their offices with DCI and the DPP having seemingly given up on pursuing the case.

